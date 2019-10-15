Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Burning House" singer Cam is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old country music singer announced Tuesday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Adam Weaver.

"S u R p R i S E !! little one you are already so loved," she wrote on Instagram.

Cam, born Camaron Ochs, shared the news in a video with Weaver. She showed off her baby bump in a cozy sweater dress.

"We've been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months, but I feel like it's time to let you guys in on it!" Cam says before the camera pans out to show her belly.

Fellow singers Sam Smith, Margo Price and Allen Stone were among those to congratulate Cam and Weaver in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS," Smith wrote, adding several sobbing emojis.

"Yea mama! Congrats you got this," Price added.

Cam and Weaver celebrated their third wedding anniversary in September. Cam marked the occasion by dedicating a post to Weaver on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary @adamweaver," she wrote. "what a ride, living life in the glow of that divine combination of stardust packed into your heart. worlds like 'grateful' and 'i love you' don't quite sum it up, so I'll just keep kissing you."

In addition to "Burning House," Cam is known for the singles "My Mistake," "Mayday" and "Diane." She released her second studio album, Untamed, in December 2015.