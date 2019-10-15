Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett to headline Stagecoach festival

Country music star Eric Church performs during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins game at AT&T Stadium on November 2016. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Rhett arrives for the 2019 CMT Music Awards on June 5. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Underwood will headline the 2020 Stagecoach music festival alongside Thomas Rhett and Eric Church. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church are set to be the headlining acts at the upcoming 2020 Stagecoach country music festival.

The festival is April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Rhett will take the stage on April 24 with Underwood on April 25 and Church on April 26. Passes go on sale Friday starting at 11 a.m. PDT.

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Midland, ZZ Top, LoCash, Tanya Tucker, Jimmie Allen, Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi, Bryan Adams, Chris Lane, Riley Green and many more are also set to perform throughout the festival.

The gang's all here Passes are on sale this Friday, October 18 at 11am PT. Payment plans available. https://t.co/6yYDYfJM8i pic.twitter.com/8VqlknYZfS— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) October 15, 2019

Underwood is also set to host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The singer will be joined by guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in place of her longtime CMA Awards partner, Brad Paisley.