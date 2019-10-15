Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett to headline Stagecoach festival

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church are set to be the headlining acts at the upcoming 2020 Stagecoach country music festival.
The festival is April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Rhett will take the stage on April 24 with Underwood on April 25 and Church on April 26. Passes go on sale Friday starting at 11 a.m. PDT.
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Midland, ZZ Top, LoCash, Tanya Tucker, Jimmie Allen, Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi, Bryan Adams, Chris Lane, Riley Green and many more are also set to perform throughout the festival.
Underwood is also set to host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The singer will be joined by guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in place of her longtime CMA Awards partner, Brad Paisley.