Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Country star Kane Brown paid tribute to his recently deceased, longtime drummer Kenny Dixon who has died at the age of 27 following a car accident.

Dixon, who is survived by his fiancee Sarah Hedrick and their son Levi, died on Saturday.

"Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy," Brown said on Instagram Sunday alongside a black and white photo of himself sharing the stage with Dixon.

"I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!" he continued.

Brown's band confirmed Dixon's death in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident. Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancee Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off the stage we've ever known," they said.