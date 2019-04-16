Country singer Kane Brown expecting first child

Kane Brown (R) and Katelyn Brown attend the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kane Brown (R) and Katelyn Brown are "so excited" to be having a baby. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Country singer Kane Brown is going to be a dad.

The 25-year-old recording artist announced in an Instagram post Monday he's expecting his first child with wife Katelyn Brown.

"It's been so hard keeping this is a secret!!!!! But the KB's ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!!" he captioned a sonogram. "KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Fellow country star Jason Aldean was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"@kanebrown_music so happy for u guys man. Can't wait to meet that kid," the singer wrote.

Katelyn shared a video on her own account of her laughing and marveling at her ultrasound.

"the coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing/crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with," she wrote.

Brown and Katelyn married in Franklin, Tenn., in October. The couple shared the secrets behind their relationship in an interview with People, saying they prioritize time together and show appreciation for each other.

"We prioritize time together and make sure to have as much normalcy as possible with date nights and nights at home with our dogs," the pair said.

"We have a great appreciation for each other and respect each of our careers and time to do their thing as well," they added. "We love each other but are also friends -- it's so important to have that balance."

Brown shared footage from his wedding in his music video for "Good as You," which debuted in October. The song appears on his second studio album, Experiment.