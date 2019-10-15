Josh Gad 'wept' at 'Frozen 2': 'Stunning and surprising'

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Josh Gad says Frozen 2 is a "stunning and surprising" film.

The 38-year-old actor reacted in an Instagram post Monday after seeing the finished film for the first time.

Gad, who voices the snowman Olaf, shared a group photo with the cast and crew at the screening, including Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna) and Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna).

"Tonight after three years of coming in and working in a booth by ourselves oppisite our brilliant directors @alittlejelee and Chris Buck, we FINALLY got to see the finished product for the first time. To say it was worth the wait would be an understatement," Gad captioned the post.

"There is so much I want to tell you but so little I can tell you. I laughed, I gasped, I applauded and I wept. #frozen2 is stunning and surprising in many ways," he said. "On top of the return of your favorite characters and the introduction of some wonderful new ones, this is a story first and foremost about the undying love of two sisters (and boy are these the women the world needs right now.) You have never seen Anna and Elsa like this."

"I cannot wait to share this movie with my daughters and with the world," the star added. "Get ready to step into the Unknown."

Frozen 2 is a sequel to Frozen (2013), the second highest-grossing animated film. Gad previously said the songs in Frozen 2 are "even better" than the ones in the original movie, which featured the hit song "Let It Go."

"The songs are even catchier, I'm sorry to say," he said in August. "It's just so good."

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee returned to direct Frozen 2, which co-stars Jonathan Groff, Santino Fontana and Alfred Molina. The new movie explores how Elsa (Menzel) got her powers.

"Elsa, while she's been accepted, which is beautiful, there has got to be more to what's going on inside her," Lee said in September. "Having to answer that call in life, the thing that speaks to you, it's scary. [It] can be dangerous, but it's an important thing to explore."

Frozen 2 opens in theaters Nov. 22.