Harry Styles parties in new music video for 'Lights Up'

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- One Direction alum Harry Styles has released a new song and music video for "Lights Up" which will appear on his upcoming second studio album.

The video, released on Friday, features the pop star partying shirtless with other party goers dancing around him. Styles is also featured riding on the back of a motorcycle.

"All the lights couldn't put out the dark/ Running through my heart/ Lights up and they know who you are/ Know who are/ Do you know who you are?" Styles sings during the chorus.

"Lights Up" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Styles, after his time with One Direction, released his first self-titled debut album in 2017. The release featured the singles "Sign of the Times," "Two Ghosts" and "Kiwi."