Becky G to host MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter and YouTube star Becky G has been tapped to host the MTV Europe Music Awards.
The ceremony is to take place in Seville, Spain on Nov. 3.
"How will I prepare for the big night?" the 22-year-old artist said in a video tweeted from the MTV EMA feed Wednesday.
"I don't know, guys. This is like my first real job. I had to like go in, prepare for like an interview. It was like a big deal. I need a little shot of tequila, just to calm my nerves."
Becky G's first album Mala Santa is set for release on Oct. 17.