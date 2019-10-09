Becky G to host MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony

Recording artists Becky G and Raymix onstage during the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Becky G is to host the MTV EMAs on Nov. 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter and YouTube star Becky G has been tapped to host the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The ceremony is to take place in Seville, Spain on Nov. 3.

"How will I prepare for the big night?" the 22-year-old artist said in a video tweeted from the MTV EMA feed Wednesday.

"I don't know, guys. This is like my first real job. I had to like go in, prepare for like an interview. It was like a big deal. I need a little shot of tequila, just to calm my nerves."

Becky G's first album Mala Santa is set for release on Oct. 17.