Oct. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids takes to the streets of Los Angeles in a new music video.

The K-pop group shared an energetic video Wednesday for its new single "Double Knot."

The video shows Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Woojin, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N performing hard-hitting choreography around the city.

Stray Kids shared a teaser of its "Double Knot" dance practice video Monday and has yet to release the full video.

"Double Knot" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Clé: Levanter. The EP, set for release Nov. 25, is the third installment in the group's Clé series, following Clé 1: Miroh and Clé 2: Yellow Wood.

Stray Kids will release another new single from the EP, titled "Astronaut," on Nov. 9.

Stray Kids debuted as a group in 2018. The group is known for the singles "District 9," "I Am You," "Miroh" and "Side Effects."