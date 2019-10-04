Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rock band Aerosmith is MusiCares' new Person of the Year.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler announced the news Thursday during the group's Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild residency show at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

MusiCares, a charity established by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, confirmed Friday it will honor Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year gala. The 30th anniversary benefit gala and tribute will take place Jan. 24, two days before the Grammy Awards.

MusiCares provides financial assistance, addiction recovery, outreach and other resources to musicians in need. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the non-profit's year-round initiatives.

Person of the Year recognizes Aerosmith's philanthropic efforts and impact on American music. Aerosmith has supported MusiCares, Tyler's initiative Janie's fund and other organizations throughout the years.

"Aerosmith has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery," MusiCares and Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan said in a statement.

Previous MusiCares Person of the Year recipients include Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan, Carole King and Bruce Springsteen.