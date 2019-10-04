Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is back with new music.

The 22-year-old singer shared the new single "Cry for Me" on Thursday, about wanting an ex to also be miserable.

"When I said I hope you're happy, didn't mean it / Never thought you'd be so good at moving on / When I'm lying wide awake, you're probably sleeping / And maybe what I'm thinking is wrong," she sings.

Cabello said in an Instagram post Thursday that she wrote a similar song after a breakup at age 16.

"I took that idea and put it into this song, the feeling nobody likes to admit about feeling wild with jealousy. I wrote this one a few months ago and it's been one of my favorites for a while," she wrote. "Now get your mascara and scream and cry and rage and rip your photos and delete whoever you're thinking of's texts to this one!"

"Cry for Me" will appear on Cabello's forthcoming second studio album, Romance. The album also includes the singles "Liar" and "Shameless."

"These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I've accumulated," Cabello said in a statement. "I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love."

Cabello split from Matthew Hussey in June and is now dating singer Shawn Mendes.