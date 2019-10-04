Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Niall Horan turns on the charm in his new music video.

The 26-year-old Irish singer shared a single and video for his new song "Nice To Meet Ya" on Thursday.

The video opens with a woman sneaking out of Horan's place in the morning. It flashes back to 12 hours earlier, showing Horan charming women on the streets of London, visiting a tailor and meeting the woman at a bar.

"I like the way you talk / I like the things you wear / I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear / 'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there / Every time I turn around, you disappear," Horan sings.

Horan celebrated the song's release in a tweet Thursday.

"#NiceToMeetYa is out! Thank you for the patience guys! I'm very proud of this one and I hope ya love it," he wrote.

#NiceToMeetYa is out! Thank you for the patience guys! I'm very proud of this one and I hope ya love it. Video is out as well , go give it a watch on @vevo now x https://t.co/qc7nRY0g39 pic.twitter.com/pXGcye1JHJ— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 4, 2019

"Nice to Meet Ya" is expected to appear on Horan's forthcoming second studio album. Horan shared his excitement about his new music in a press release.

"It's been nearly two years since I released Flicker and I can't wait to get going again," the star said. "Writing 'Nice To Meet Ya' in particular, was a special one for me. It gave me a chance to experiment musically and I'm so excited to finally share it with everyone."

Horan came to fame with the British boy band One Direction. He released Flicker, his debut solo album, in October 2017.