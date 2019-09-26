Becky G attends the Billboard Music Awards in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS hinted at a song with Becky G, using the hashtag #CNS, on Twitter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS and American singer Becky G appear to have a collaboration in the works.

The K-pop group and Becky G sent fans into a frenzy Wednesday by teasing a "secret" project.

BTS and Becky G hinted at a song together on Twitter, using the hashtag #CNS.

"Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret," Becky G wrote.

"Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too... #CNS," BTS responded. The group's tweet had received over 853,000 likes as of Thursday morning.

Fans speculated CNS stands for "cuenta neustro secreto," which means "tell our secret" in Spanish, or "chicken noodle soup."

BTS met Becky G at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Becky G posted a video of Korean snacks from the set of a music video in August, the same week BTS member J-Hope was spotted in Los Angeles.

BTS released its EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April, and will resume its Speak Yourself world tour Oct. 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park said Thursday that he cried and was "super moved" at BTS' show in Los Angeles in May.