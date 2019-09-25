Sept. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X took to the stage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The K-pop group got its fans singing and screaming in the audience during Wednesday's episode of the talk show.

Monsta X performed "Who Do U Love," its single with American rapper French Montana. The group released the song and a moody music video in June.

Monsta X returned to the stage to perform "Oh! My," which appears on its album Take. 1 Are You There?, released in October 2018.

Monsta X's appearance on Ellen follows the release of its new English-language song, "Love U." The group was spotted filming a music video Monday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Monsta X performed with American DJ Steve Aoki at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards last week. The group will next perform Saturday in Mannheim, Germany.

Monsta X last released the Japanese EP Phenomenon in August. The group's third Korean studio album, Take.2 We Are Here, debuted in February.