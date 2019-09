SuperM members assemble in group trailer

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The members of South Korean boy band SuperM assemble in a new teaser.

The K-pop group released a group trailer Tuesday featuring Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas and Mark.

SuperM is a new supergroup that unites members from three SM Entertainment acts, SHINee (Taemin), EXO (Baekhyun and Kai) and NCT (Taeyong, Ten, Lucas and Mark).

The group trailer shows SuperM walking on stage together before highlighting each member in a solo segment. The teaser ends with a group shot of SuperM.

SuperM previously released a solo teaser featuring Lucas. It released a new solo teaser featuring Taemin on Saturday.

SuperM will release its debut, self-titled EP on Oct. 4.