Sept. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band The Boyz released on Tuesday an extended version of their music video for "D.D.D."

The new version features even more footage of the 12 members enjoying New York City while encountering a man in a bunny mask.

Each member goes through a surreal experience such as witnessing a floating slice of pizza and watching a video game take place on a building.

"D.D.D" appears on The Boyz's 4th mini album titled Dreamlike, which was released in August.

The Boyz consist of members Jacob, Kevin, New, Sang Yeon, Hwall, Ju Yeon, Sun Woo, Q, Hyun Jae, Ju Hak Nyeon, Eric and Young Hoon.