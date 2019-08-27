NCT 127 to perform at Global Citizen Festival 2019

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 will perform at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival.

The K-pop stars announced in a tweet Tuesday they will take the stage at the event Sept. 28 in New York.

"NYC! We're headed your way on 9/28," the group wrote.

Global Citizen is an organization seeking to end extreme poverty by 2030. The World Bank defines extreme poverty as those living on less than $1.90 per day.

"#PowerTheMovement to end extreme poverty + join us at #GlobalCitizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 28," NCT 127 tweeted.

British singer-songwriter David Gray has also joined the festival lineup. NCT 127 and Gray join Alicia Keys, Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, OneRepublic and other previously announced performers.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness will host the 2019 festival. The event will air live on MSNBC, live-stream on YouTube and Twitter, and broadcast on over 150 iHeartRadio stations.

NCT 127 is known for the singles "Cherry Bomb," "Regular" and "Superhuman." the group last released the EP We Are Superhuman in May, and shared a music video for its English version of "Highway to Heaven" in July.