BTS shares new '2019 Summer Package in Korea' teaser

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a new glimpse of its 2019 Summer Package in Korea.

The K-pop group released a new preview Monday for the annual release.

The teaser shows BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook relaxing in the Korean countryside. The boy band enjoys food, goes paragliding and plays games.

BTS released a first preview Aug. 15 showing stylized shots of the members.

BTS has previously visited Saipan, Dubai and Kota Kinabalu for its summer packages. This year's package includes a DVD, a photobook, mini posters and other items.

BTS announced this month it will take an extended period of rest and relaxation. The members will use the hiatus to "recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators."

Amid its hiatus, BTS will release a new mobile game with Netmarble. The group shared an official concept art teaser last week.