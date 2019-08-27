Aug. 27 (UPI) -- X1, a new K-pop group, is making its official debut.

The South Korean boy band, formed through the Mnet reality competition Produce X 101, released the EP Emergency: Quantum Leap and a music video for the single "Flash" on Tuesday.

The "Flash" video introduces X1 members Han Seung-woo, Cho Seung-youn, Kim Woo-seok, Kim Yo-han, Lee Han-gyul, Cha Jun-ho, Son Dong-pyo, Kang Min-hee, Lee Eun-sang, Song Heyong-jun and Nam Do-hyon. The members singer and dance against a number of dramatic backdrops.

X1 promoted its debut in a tweet Tuesday.

"X1 'FLASH' MV 2019. 08. 27 6PM X1 1st MINI ALBUM," the post reads.

X1 is signed to Swing Entertainment and managed by Stone Music Entertainment. Produce 101 has previously produced the boy band Wanna One and the girl groups I.O.I and IZ*ONE.