Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott released on Friday a surprise EP titled Iconology containing five new songs, alongside a music video for her single "Throw It Back."

Iconology is Elliott's first release in 14 years following 2005 album The Cookbook.

The EP is co-produced by Elliott, Timbaland and Will Hendrix and includes the songs "Throw It Back," "Cool Off," "DripDemeanor" featuring Sum1, "Why I Still Love You" and an a capella version of "Why I Still Love You."

Iconology is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Sound Cloud, Tidal and Deezer.

"This year has been a tremendous year for me...I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses," Elliott said on Instagram Thursday alongside the cover for the EP.

"You my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!" she continued. "Let's #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!"

The music video for "Throw It Back" features Elliott using her hair as a jump rope kids use to play with and dance around. The clip also feature a cameo from Teyana Taylor.

Elliott is set to be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.