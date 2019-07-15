Missy Elliott confirmed plans for a new album while discussing her journey to fame in the August issue of Marie Claire. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott is reflecting on her path to stardom ahead of the release of her new album.

The 48-year-old recording artist confirmed plans for the album while discussing her journey to fame in the August issue of Cosmopolitan.

Elliott's most recent studio album, The Cookbook, was released in 2005. She said she's used to people doubting her abilities and lasting power as a performer, since the time she was in kindergarten.

"I knew what I wanted. I remember ... 'I'm going to be a superstar,'" the star recalled. "They would laugh because it just seemed impossible."

Elliott firmly believed in herself, however, and spoke her desire into existence.

"It's funny because I was just telling somebody that everything I spoke, I've done. And that's how powerful the tongue is," she said. "I used to sit in the house and act like I was having conversations with Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson] and Madonna and whoever. I then would go and say my thank yous for award shows that I hadn't made it to yet. I had speeches, and I would be in the mirror thanking my mama."

Elliott teased new music in a video with longtime collaborator Timbaland in November. She appeared to announce in April that she had finished recording her new album, but has yet to announce a release date.

"Thank God I just finished a big project today & it has been a very intense no sleep 5 weeks working on this since last year. I been sick on and off from weather change and this pollen has been kicking my [expletive] but it will be all worth it! Im EXCITED," she tweeted.

Elliott is a five-time Grammy winner who was last nominated for "Without Me" with Fantasia and Kelly Rowland in 2014. She last released the single "I'm Better" featuring Lamb in January 2017.