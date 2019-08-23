Taylor Swift releases new album 'Lover,' music video

Taylor Swift arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday her seventh studio album Lover after dropping a music video for the project's title track.

Lover is available in stores and on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Sound Cloud and YouTube Music, among others.

The album contains 18 tracks including "I ForGot That You Existed," "Cruel Summer," "Lover," "The Man," "The Archer," "I Think He Knows," "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince," "Paper Rings," "Cornelia Street," "Death By a Thousand Cuts," "London Boy," "Soon You'll Get Better" featuring the Dixie Chicks, "False God," "You Need to Calm Down," "Afterglow," "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie, "It's Nice to Have a Friend," and "Daylight."

"The album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness and chaos. It's the first album of mine that I've ever owned, and I couldn't be more proud. I'm so excited that #Lover is out NOW," Swift tweeted on Thursday.

The music video from the album's title track features the pop star living inside an imaginative house with dancer Christian Owens.

Every room of the house is featured with a different color and theme as Swift and Owens go through the ups and downs of a relationship. The clip ends with the pair sitting down with their daughter on Christmas day who was imagining the house the entire time.

Swift will be performing live at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.