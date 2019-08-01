Lana Del Rey announces North American fall concert dates

Lana Del Rey attends the MTV European Music Awards in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Lana Del Rey has announced an eight-date tour that will begin in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey has announced a set of fall, North American concert dates in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Norman [Expletive] Rockwell.

The singer is set to kick things off on Sept. 21 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y., before wrapping things up on Oct. 11 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego.

Lana Del Rey will also be performing in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Sacramento and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Every ticket purchased will come with a copy of the new album.

Norman [Expletive] Rockwell is set for release on Aug. 30. The project, primarily produced and co-written by Jack Antonoff, will include the songs "Venice Bitch" and "Mariners Apartment Complex."