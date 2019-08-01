Lumineers singer and guitarist Wesley Schultz. The band is set to go on tour in North America in 2020. Photo by Balazs Mohai/EPA

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Lumineers have announced a new North American tour that will take place in 2020 in support of their upcoming third album, III.

The Lumineers will be kicking things off on Feb. 1 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C., before things wrap up on June 12 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass.

The band will also be performing in cities such as St. Louis, Detroit, Cleveland, New York, Indianapolis, Nashville, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Dallas, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

The new album is set to arrive on Aug. 16. The Lumineers also announced that new song "Leader of the Landslide" will be released on Friday with a video arriving on Monday.