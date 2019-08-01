Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released more teasers on Twitter for her upcoming music video for "Boyfriend" featuring pop duo Social House.

Grande is featured alongside Social House and using a bow and arrow in a new clip released Thursday.

The music video for "Boyfriend" is set to be released Thursday night.

Grande also released a black-and-white video of herself singing along to the new track. "But we be so smitten it'ssss crazy," she tweeted alongside the footage.

"Boyfriend" is Grande's newest song after releasing her fifth studio album titled Thank U, Next in February. The release also featured the singles "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."