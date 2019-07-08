July 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band ATEEZ have a released a new, dance-heavy music video for their song "Aurora."

The clip, released on Monday, features all eight members of ATEEZ dancing outside throughout different locations including a forest area and an empty bridge during the day.

Members Song Min-gi, Choi San, Kim Hong-joong, Park Seong-hwa, Choi Jong-ho, Kang Yeo-sang, Jeong Yun-ho and Jung Wooyoung end the video by performing under a night sky.

"Aurora" appeared on the boy band's latest album, Treasure EP.3: One To All, which arrived in June.