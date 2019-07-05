EXO's Baekhyun teases debut solo EP, 'UN Village' video

July 5 (UPI) -- EXO member Baekhyun is teasing his debut solo EP.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, born Byun Baek-hyun, shared promo photos for the mini album, City Lights, on Friday.

The pictures, posted to the EXO official Twitter account, show Baekhyun in two outfits. The singer wears an all-black ensemble with a patterned shirt and tie, and a casual top with khaki pants.

"BAEKHYUN The 1st Mini Album 'City Lights' 2019.07.10 6PM (KST)," the caption reads.

Baekhyun will release City Lights and a full music video for his single "UN Village" on July 10. He shared a clip of the "UN Village" video Thursday.

"BAEKHYUN 'UN Village' MV Teaser," EXO wrote on Twitter.

Baekhyun came to fame with EXO, which last released Love Shot, a repackaged version of the album Don't Mess Up My Tempo, in December. The group spent time with member D.O. this week ahead of the singer's enlistment in the military.