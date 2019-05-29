May 29 (UPI) -- Sufjan Stevens is kicking off Pride Month with the release of two new songs.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter shared the songs "Love Yourself" and "With My Whole Heart" Wednesday in honor of LGBT Pride Month, which officially begins June 1.

NPR said "Love Yourself" is based on a sketch Stevens originally recorded in 1996. "With My Whole Heart" is new material Stevens wrote with the intention of creating "an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety or self-deprecation."

Stevens will release a limited edition vinyl version of the songs June 28, and said on Instagram he also designed a gay pride t-shirt. A portion of the sales will go to the Ali Forney Center and Ruth Ellis Center, organizations helping LGBT and homeless youth.

"I got two songs about LOVE for Pride Month. One old, one new. I also designed a T-Shirt. A portion of the proceeds support the Ali Forney Center in Harlem and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit. Peace and love to the world. I LOVE YOU," Stevens wrote in the caption.

Stevens is known for the singles "The Dress Looks Nice on You," "No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross," "Should Have Known Better" and "Mystery of Love." He released the mixtape The Greatest Gift in November 2017.