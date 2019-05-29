From left to right, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia of "This is Us" attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is reflecting on her journey to Mount Everest base camp.

The 35-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that making it to camp was a self-affirming and unforgettable experience.

Moore shared a slideshow of photos from her trek, including a celebratory picture upon reaching base camp Sunday at 17,700 feet above sea level.

"There's no way to distill this experience down to a few sentences. There's no way to encapsulate what coursed through our veins and brains living in the mountains this past week. It will come in time," Moore captioned the post.

"I think I'm slowly learning that I feel most like me when I'm outdoors. It couldn't be any more outside my everyday realm and yet there's something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other," she said.

Moore thanked Everest veteran Melissa Reid and her friends Ashley Streicher, Chase Weideman and Jen Dalton for accompanying her on the journey.

"We shared everything ... all the makings of a quality trip to the most remarkable place any of us have ever been," Moore wrote. "I'm also left inspired by the collective perseverance this group had to help each other every step of the way and to watch as we all met this shared goal of reaching base camp together is something I'll never forget.

"I dug deep while in the midst of all of those pressure breaths and made a mental list of things that scared me but I was anxious to tackle. Now that I'm back on solid ground, I can't wait to home and get to it," she said.

Eleven people have died on Mount Everest during this year's climbing season. Nepal's tourism authority has blamed crowding, poor weather and a lack of climbing experience for the high death toll.

"There is so much magic in these mountains. They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own," she wrote. "Spoiler alert: we made it!!!"

Moore previously voiced her love for the outdoors in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March following her honeymoon to Chile with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"He's very kind to sort of indulge me," she said. "He woke up at 5 a.m. on this honeymoon and we hiked a volcano together, so he was very amenable to the plan. He was wonderful about it.

"I think we hiked every single day that we weren't traveling when we were in the country," she added. "I mean, we planned it together -- I don't think he quite knew what he was in for."

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us. The show co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, and completed a third season in April.