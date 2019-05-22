Lady Gaga to perform at Apollo Theater in June

Lady Gaga will take the stage June 24 at a special concert hosted by SiriusXM and Pandora. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga will perform at the famous Apollo Theater in June.

Rolling Stone confirmed Wednesday the 33-year-old singer will take the stage June 24 at a special, invitation-only concert hosted by SiriusXM and Pandora at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Variety said Howard Stern announced the news during Wednesday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, The Howard Stern Show. The performance is meant to celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora's recent merger.

SiriusXM and Pandora will give listeners the chance to win tickets via an e-mail to qualified subscribers. The concert will air on the SiriusXM channels Hits 1, Howard 101 and Pandora NOW.

The June 24 show will mark Lady Gaga's first performance at the Apollo Theater and her first concert in New York in nearly two years.

"Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I'm excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue," Lady Gaga said.

Lady Gaga last released the album Joanne in October 2016 and starred in the 2018 film A Star is Born. She will bring her Enigma residency show at the Park Theater at MGM in Las Vegas to a close in November.