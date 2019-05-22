Chrissy Teigen (L), pictured with John Legend, apologized after prematurely celebrating Legend and Maelyn Jarmon's win on "The Voice" Season 16. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is "truly sorry" for spoiling The Voice finale for some fans.

The 33-year-old model and television personality apologized Tuesday after prematurely celebrating husband John Legend and Maelyn Jarmon's win on the Season 16 finale.

"truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn't and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

"well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly," she jokingly added, referencing The Voice host Carson Daly. "Again I apologize."

Teigen had re-tweeted a clip from The Voice official account showing Legend and Jarmon celebrating their win, adding, "this is literally the happiest I've ever seen John ever????" The finale aired live on the East Coast but had not yet aired in the west.

this is literally the happiest I've ever seen John ever???? https://t.co/NNrwQWs4Se— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

Jarmon beat Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon to win Season 16. Legend, who coached Jarmon during the season, shared Teigen's excitement in an interview with Us Weekly after the finale.

"She had me texting her 'cause, you know, we're on the West Coast and we don't get it see it live on television," the singer said. "Finally, finally, I was able to tell her we won. She's very excited."

Season 16 marked Legend's first season as coach. He will return in Season 17 with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.