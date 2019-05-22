BTS attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS performed on "Good Morning America" during their New York visit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Empire State Building honored South Korean boy band BTS during the group's time in New York.

PIX11 said the landmark skyscraper changed its lights to purple Tuesday evening for BTS and their fan base, known as ARMY.

The Empire State Building glowed purple as BTS performed at the iHeartRadio live concert at iHeartRadioTheater in New York. The building continued to light up hourly in the boy band's honor.

BTS shared a photo of the building Tuesday on Twitter.

"We loved turning the @empirestatebldg purple tonight for our fans #BTSARMY. We love you! #BTSxNYC #EmpireStateBuilding," the post reads.

BTS performed several songs, including "Boy with Luv" with Halsey, at the iHeartRadio event. iHeartRadio shared a video of Jin, Suga, J-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook arriving at the theater.

BTS completed the U.S. leg of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The group will next perform Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.