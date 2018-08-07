Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga has announced the official concert dates and on-sale ticket dates for her upcoming Las Vegas residency that begins in December.

Gaga will kick off her residency at MGM's Park Theater on Dec. 28, performing additional shows Dec. 30 and 31. The pop star will then perform throughout 2019 including concerts on Jan. 20, Feb. 2 and 3, May 30, June 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 12 and 14, Oct. 17, 19, 23, 25 and 31 and then on Nov. 2, 6 and 8.

Most dates will make up the Enigma portion of her residency, which will feature Gaga singing her biggest pop hits. Gaga has also announced a Jazz and Piano portion -- the shows on Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and June 2 and 9 -- that will feature stripped-down versions of her songs along with music from the Great American Songbook.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of the pop star's Little Monsters fan community will be able to take part in a pre-sale that begins Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT and ends on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers is also taking place from Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT until Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT along with a pre-sale for M life Rewards loyalty members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers taking place from Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. PT until Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT.

"I can't wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music," Gaga said in a statement.

Gaga posted on Instagram Tuesday artwork for the residency, which features a dark neon rendering of her likeness alongside a logo for Enigma.