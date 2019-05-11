P!nk's 'Hurts 2B Human' tops the U.S. album chart

May 11 (UPI) -- P!nk's Hurts 2B Human is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Hillsong UNITED's People, ScHoolboy Q's CrasH Talk at No. 3, Billie Eilish's When We Al Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 4 and Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 6, BTS's Map of the Soul: Persona at No. 7, AJR's Neotheater at No. 8, Beyonce's Homecoming: The Album at No. 9 and the late Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap at No. 10.