P!nk's 'Hurts 2B Human' tops the U.S. album chart

Recording artist Khalid arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

P!nk's "Hurts 2B Human" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- P!nk's Hurts 2B Human is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Hillsong UNITED's People, ScHoolboy Q's CrasH Talk at No. 3, Billie Eilish's When We Al Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 4 and Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 6, BTS's Map of the Soul: Persona at No. 7, AJR's Neotheater at No. 8, Beyonce's Homecoming: The Album at No. 9 and the late Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap at No. 10.