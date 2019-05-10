Billy Joel (R) and Alexis Joel attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation fall gala on November 7, 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Billy Joel (R), pictured with Alexis Joel, rang in his birthday with Alexis and his daughters Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Billy Joel celebrated his 70th birthday with family and friends in New York.

PIX11 said the singer-songwriter and pianist rang in the occasion Thursday with wife Alexis Joel and his daughters, 33-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, 3-year-old Della Rose and 18-month-old Remy Anne, at a show in Madison Square Garden.

The concert marked Joel's 64th sold out show at the venue, according to People. Joel spent time with Alexis and his daughters backstage before performing for the crowd.

"Happy 70th Birthday To My Pops, The One N' Only!!!" Alexa Ray, Joel's daughter with Christie Brinkley, wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Sources said Paul McCartney, Pink, Garth Brooks, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson surprised Joel with video messages during the concert. Alexa Ray joined Joel to perform "New York State of Mind" before singing "Happy Birthday" with Della Rose.

Joel shared videos of Alex Ray and Della Rose serenading him Thursday on Instagram Stories.

Joel started his monthly residency show at Madison Square Garden in 2014. He told Rolling Stone in an interview published Monday he had "mixed feelings" about performing on his birthday.

"On the one hand, I'm happy to be alive. On the other hand, I don't know how much of a party I deserve just for making it to 70. I mean, it's a work night -- you can't have birthday cake, you can't do any of that stuff," the star said.