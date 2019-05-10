Justin Bieber arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran has enlisted the help of Justin Bieber for a new song titled "I Don't Care."

The track, released on Thursday, features the pop duo singing about their respective loves help them get through rough nights and lame parties.

"I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah/ All the bad things disappear/ And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody/ I can deal with the bad nights/ When I'm with my baby," Sheeran sings.

"I Don't Care," which Sheeran and Bieber have been teasing on social media, is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Tidal, among others.

Sheeran also uploaded to this YouTube channel a lyric video for the song.

Sheeran's last album Divide was released in 2017 while Bieber's last album Purpose was released in 2015. Bieber said onstage at Coachella that a new album would be coming soon.