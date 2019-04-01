Stars mourn Nipsey Hussle: 'You inspired millions'

Snoop Dogg (L) and his wife Shante Broadus attend an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Drake appears backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Nipsy Hussle died on Sunday following a shooting. Musicians such as Drake, Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams commented on Hussle's death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities, including Drake, Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams, paid homage to rapper Nipsey Hussle on social media.

Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Ashgedom, died Sunday following a shooting at the musician's clothing store in Los Angeles.

Two others were injured in the incident from gunshot wounds. The suspect remains at large.

Los Angeles Police Department Commissioner Steve Soboroff said that he was scheduled to meet with Nipsey Hussle, Police chief Michel Moore and Jay-Z's company Roc Nation to discuss ways to end gang violence.

"My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam," Drake said on Instagram alongside a photo of Nipsey Hussle.

"Nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I'm only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g," he continued.

"Gone 2 soon," Snoop Dogg said on Instagram alongside a video of Nipsey Hussle discussing wanting to end gang violence. Snoop Dogg also posted a drawing of Nipsey Hussle with a halo and the words RIP.

"You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars," Williams said on Twitter.

"Heartbroken and speechless. God bless your beautiful family. Just spoke about working. A community legend. a humble king... forreal. Ah this don't feel real. Wow," Kehlani said on Twitter.

"This is so painful! @NipseyHussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King," Colin Kaepernick said on Twitter alongside a video of Nipsey Hussle discussing how he was going to use his money to invest in real estate instead of spending it on material items.

"Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts," Issa Rae said on Twitter.