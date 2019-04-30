Die Antwoord announce North American fall tour

Rave-rap group Die Antwoord is set to tour North America starting in September. Image courtesy of Live Nation

April 30 (UPI) -- Rave-rap group Die Antwoord, with Ninja and Yolandi Vissier, has announced an 18-city North American fall tour.

The House of Zef tour is set to kick off Sept. 9 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., and wrap up Oct. 5 at the House of Blues in Boston.

Die Antwoord will also play Salt Lake City; Seattle; Portland, Ore.; San Francisco; Santa Ana, Calif.; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Dallas; Houston; New Orleans; St. Louis, Mo.; Louisville, Ky.; Atlanta; Washington, D.C.; New York and Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation.