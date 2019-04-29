Billy Idol is planning a brief summer tour with Bryan Adams. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Bryan Adams will be going on a joint summer tour with Billy Idol. Photo by Tytus Zmijewski/EPA

April 29 (UPI) -- Bryan Adams and Billy Idol announced they will play together in eight concerts in August.

The tour kicks off Aug. 1 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillon in Gilford, N.H., and ends on Aug. 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va.

Other stops are Uncasville, Conn.; Wantagh, Syracuse and Darien Center, N.Y.; Clarkston, Mich.; and Holmdel, N.J.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting 10 a.m. May 3 through Live Nation.

Adams begins his solo North American tour May 4 at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, N.C. The tour, which also includes a second leg that begins on Aug. 2 at Darling's Waterfront Pavillon in Bangor, Maine, is in support of his 14th studio album Shine a Light.