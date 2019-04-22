Wiz Khalifa announces North American summer tour

French Montana arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Wiz Khalifa is set to go on tour starting in July. He will joined by special guest French Montana. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Wiz Khalifa has announced a new North American summer tour that will feature special guest French Montana.

The 29-city tour is set to kick off on July 9 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta before coming to an end on Aug. 15 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre in Boise.

Khalifa, who will also be joined by special guests Palyboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Checy Woods and DJ Drama, will be performing in other cities such as Boston, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Dallas, Denver, and San Diego, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Khalifa announced the tour while performing at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The rapper released a new mixtape on Friday titled Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young which features 14 new songs.

Montana recently appeared in Jennifer Lopez's new music video for "Medicine."