Taylor Swift's 'ME!' music video earns 65M views in 24 hours

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's music video for "ME!," featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, has set a Vevo record, earning 65 million views online in 24 hours.

The video took the top spot from Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," which earned 59 million views in its first 24 hours when it was released in November, Vevo announced on Sunday.

Vevo's top five list for most views in 24 hours also include Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" at No. 3 with 43.3 million views and "Bad Blood" at No. 5 with 20 million views. Adele's "Hello" takes up fourth place with 28 million views.

The video for "ME!," released on Friday, features the pop star and Urie dancing through a pastel-colored fantasy world together. The single is set to appear on Swift's untitled and upcoming seventh studio album. Her last album, titled Reputation, was released in November 2017.

Swift and Urie are set to open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with a performance of "ME!" on Wednesday.