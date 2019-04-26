Taylor Swift releases new single, music video for 'ME!' featuring Brendon Urie

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift embraces color in her new music video for "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday her new single "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie alongside an accompanying music video.

The clip, which was uploaded Swift's YouTube channel at midnight, begins with the pop star and rock singer arguing in French in front of Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia.

Swift then arrives into a pastel-colored fantasy world that she dances through alongside Urie and a large number of backup dancers.

Key moments include Swift dancing in a business suit, Urie arriving from the sky in an umbrella Mary Poppins style, the pair holding a 1960s-inspired concert and Swift and Urie enjoying a splashy, colorful rain shower together.

"You're the only one of you/ Baby, that's the fun of you/ And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me," Swift and Urie sing together.

"ME!" is set to appear on Swift's untitled and upcoming seventh studio album. Swift's last album, Reputation, was released in November 2017. The release included the singles "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready for It?," "End Game" and "Delicate."

Swift surprised fans in Nashville on Thursday when she appeared at a parking lot located near a butterfly mural. She spent time with fans to talk and take selfies with them.