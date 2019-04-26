Brendon Urie and Panic! at the Disco perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 4. File Photo Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift will kick off the Billboard Music Awards with her first TV performance of "ME!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with her new single.

Billboard reported Friday the 29-year-old singer and Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will kick off the awards show with their first TV performance of "ME!"

The Billboard Music Awards will take place Wednesday in Las Vegas and air live on NBC.

"@taylorswift13 will open the #BBMAs with the worldwide premiere performance of 'ME!' featuring Brendon Urie of @PanicAtTheDisco. LIVE May 1 on NBC," Billboard tweeted.

Swift and Urie released "ME!" and a music video for the song Friday. Urie celebrated the single's release in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Wait. This really happened?! Like for real?!?! Well I can't begin to describe how incredible it has been to work on this song and video. So I will simply say: Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful story," he wrote.

"ME!" is expected to appear on Swift's forthcoming seventh studio album. The singer released her last album, Reputation, in November 2017.

The Billboard Music Awards will also feature performances from Ciara, Dan + Shay, Madonna and Maluma, BTS and Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and other stars. Mariah Carey will receive the 2019 Icon Award during the ceremony.