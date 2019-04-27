BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops U.S. album chart

Singer Billie Eilish arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

South Korean K-Pop group BTS pose at the MAMA Fan's Choice in Japan on December 12, 2018.

"Map of the Soul: Persona," the latest album from BTS, is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this weekend.

April 27 (UPI) -- BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? followed by Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 3, Anderson .Paak's Ventura at No. 4 and Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 6, Beyoncé's Homecoming at No. 7, Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love at No. 8, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 9 and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN.