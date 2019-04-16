NCT 127 shared a promo photo on Twitter after confirming plans for a new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is teasing its new project.

The K-pop group shared a promo photo Tuesday on Twitter after confirming plans for a new album.

The image shows Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan assembled against a blue background. The photo includes the words "We are Superhuman NCT 127."

NCT 127 [(SUPERHUMAN)] #WE_ARE_SUPERHUMAN #NCT127_SUPERHUMAN #NCT127 #SUPERHUMAN," the caption reads.

NCT 127 confirmed in a tweet Monday it is working on a new album.

"Recently, I'm working on a new album with new songs. What kind of music are you into these days" the group asked fans.

NCT 127 will release Awaken, its debut Japanese album, on Wednesday. The group will perform on Good Morning America the next day and kick off the North American leg of its Neo City - The Origin tour April 24 in Newark, N.J.