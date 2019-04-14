BTS makes 'Saturday Night Live' debut

K-Pop icons BTS attend the ceremony for 2018 MAMA Fan's Choice in Japan on December 12, 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- K-pop icons BTS provided the musical entertainment for this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Their set included their latest song, "Boy with Luv," as well as their hit, "Mic Drop."

Guest host Emma Stone noted the South Korean musicians' popularity in her monologue, saying she wanted to test the sound levels by telling the studio audience that BTS would sing later in the show, then waiting for their reaction.

The announcement was met with ecstatic cheers and applause.

"OK, we're good to go," Stone quipped.

The seven-member boy band released its new EP Map of the Soul: Persona on Friday.

This is their first new collection of music since they completed the Love Yourself album trilogy last August.

BTS is now on tour.