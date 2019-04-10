BTS attends the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS shared a new preview of its "Boy with Luv" music video featuring Halsey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a new glimpse of its "Boy with Luv" music video.

The K-pop group released a new preview Wednesday for "Boy with Luv," its forthcoming single with U.S. singer Halsey.

The teaser shows BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing on an illuminated stage. The group also performs in the center of a retro-themed stage.

"#BTS <(Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey> Official Teaser 2," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted Wednesday.

BTS shared a first preview of the video Sunday. The teaser shows Halsey complete her shift at the ticket booth of a movie theater.

"Boy with Luv" appears on BTS' forthcoming album Map of the Soul: Persona. The full music video and the album both debut Friday.

BTS announced plans for Map of the Soul: Persona in March. The album is a followup to Love Yourself: Answer, which debuted in August.