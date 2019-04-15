BTS' 'Boy with Luv' ranks 3rd on Spotify's global top 200 chart

Members of BTS attend the red carpet ceremony for 2018 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) Fan's Choice in Japan in Saitama, Japan, on December 12, 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

BTS' new song, "Boy with Luv," rose to third on a key chart of Spotify just a few days after its release. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS' new song, "Boy with Luv," rose to third on a key chart of the world's largest digital streaming service provider just a few days after its release.

According to the global top 200 chart of Sweden-based Spotify, as of Sunday, the K-pop band's latest song gained one notch from a day earlier, following "bad guy" by Billie Eilish and "Old Town Road - Remix" by Lil Nas X.

"Boy With Luv," featuring Halsey, fronts the group's seven-track EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, released Friday.

The album's six other songs also made it to the top 200 playlist -- "Mikrokosmos" ranked 22nd, "Make It Right" 26th, "HOME" 28th, "Dionysus" 36th, "Jamais Vu" 39th and "Intro: Persona" 50th.

The achievement on Spotify's charts will likely help BTS get its records back on the Hot 100 chart of Billboard, which gives higher points to rankings on the digital music platform's playlists.

"Fake Love," the main track of "Love Yourself: Tear," released in May last year, went up to 10th place on the Hot 100 chart last year, marking the highest Billboard charting by a BTS song.

Since its unveiling, BTS' new album has been sweeping global music charts and lists. It topped iTunes album charts in 86 regions, including the United States, Canada and Japan, while "Boy with Luv" topped song charts in 67 regions.

Also, the music video for "Boy With Luv" surpassed 100 million views on YouTube Sunday, less than 38 hours after its upload, becoming the fastest video ever to hit the mark.