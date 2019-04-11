NCT 127 will take the stage on "Good Morning America" April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 will perform on Good Morning America next week.

The ABC series confirmed in a tweet Thursday NCT 127 will take the stage during its April 18 episode.

"NEXT THURSDAY ON @GMA: @NCTsmtown_127 performs LIVE from our studio in Times Square! #NCT #NCT127 #NCT127_TO_THE_WORLD #NCT127_1st_World_Tour #NEOCITY #NCTzen," the post reads.

The performance will mark NCT 127's U.S. morning show debut. The group performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October and during Mickey's 90th Spectacular special in November.

NCT 127 is a subunit of the boy band NCT. The group is known for the singles "Cherry Bomb," "Touch" and "Simon Says," and will release its debut Japanese album, Awaken, on April 17.

NCT 127 will bring its Neo City - The Origin tour to the U.S. this month. The group kicks off the North American leg April 24 in New Jersey.