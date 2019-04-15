Jay-Z to re-open New York's iconic Webster Hall with concert

Jay-Z (R) and Beyonce. Jay-Z is set to perform at the newly renovated Webster Hall in New York. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Jay-Z is scheduled to re-open New York's iconic Webster Hall with a concert on April 26.

The show, titled B-Sides 2, will be the first concert held at Webster Hall following an extensive renovation.

The official Instagram account for Webster Hall made the announcement on Monday alongside a black and white video that features the outside of the venue with Jay-Z's name on the marquee sign.

Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase on April 19 at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster. A limited number of tickets will be available for American Express card holders to purchase on April 18 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Jay-Z performed his first B-Sides concert at New York's Terminal 5 in 2015.

Webster Hall started operating as a venue in 1886 with the location undergoing several renovations since. MGMT, Patti Smith, Dillon Francis, Empire of the Sun, Chromeo, Sharon Van Etten and other acts are also set to perform at Webster Hall as part of its first run of new shows.

Jay-Z will be headlining the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair which takes place from Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y. The event is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival that took place in 1969.