Miley Cyrus (R) and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., Mark Stoermer and Dave Keuning of The Killers arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2015. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jay-Z (L) with Beyonce. The rapper will be headlining Woodstock 50 alongside The Killers and Miley Cyrus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Jay-Z, The Killers, Miley Cyrus and many others are scheduled to headline the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair.

The festival, which will take place from Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y., is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival that took place in 1969 and featured performances by acclaimed musical acts that included Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin.

Santana, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage The Elephant, Janelle Monae, Common, Portugal. The Man, Vince Staples and many more are also set to perform.

Tickets go on sale starting on April 22.

Woodstock 50, like the 1969 version, will push a message of peace, love and music. The festival has partnered with a number of non-profit organizations such as Conservation International, Dolphin Project, and March for Our Lives, among others.

"The original Woodstock Music & Arts Fair brought people together during a time of great social turmoil. Our 3 day celebration of peace, love and music proved that it is possible to live together in harmony and with compassion. Live with only our best selves represented. It gave people around the world hope," Woodstock 50's mission statement reads.

"For Woodstock 50, we are supporting causes that represent the issues of our times...but our call to action is timeless. Stand with us. Make a difference. Help heal the planet and the people living on it. That's what Woodstock is all about."